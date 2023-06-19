Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has released the second edition of its ESG report, ‘Towards Digital Decarbonization’, which details its efforts to drive sustainability across its business and markets. Underscoring its vision to be the leader in sustainability in the region, PDG announced a commitment to work towards achieving net zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Most notably, PDG acted on its pledge to contribute to the fight against climate change by offsetting about 6% of its carbon footprint with the procurement of renewable energy from geothermal and biomass sources in the form of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The company also entered several strategic partnerships with renewable energy providers across markets.

PDG recognises that procuring renewable energy is the most definitive route to digital decarbonisation and recently signed a 25-year renewable energy contract with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd to procure solar power generated by a captive project, for its MU1 Mumbai data centre.

“The unprecedented expansion of digital infrastructure provides a massive opportunity for the industry to prioritise sustainability. Our deep presence across Asia coupled with our position as a partner of choice for hyperscalers, provides us with a unique opportunity to lead the industry in driving digital decarbonisation,” says Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Princeton Digital Group. “We also aim to set industry-leading standards for protecting the health and safety of PDG employees, contractors, visitors, and clients, and build a work culture of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity for our employees.”

Its environment strategy is driven by procurement of renewable energy, energy and resource efficiency, green design and construction and technology and innovation.

The company’s greenfield hyperscale projects are built with a design PUE between 1.2 – 1.4 leading to high energy efficiency. The company is also enabling technology solutions such as liquid immersion cooling in its data centres to optimise power consumption.

The report, built in reference to GRI standards, shares details on the company’s carbon footprint and other ESG metrics. It also sheds light on the company’s approach and action plan for all material topics.