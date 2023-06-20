Lunar Digital has signed a 15-year lease on the Capitaland Ascendas REIT, Reynolds House in Manchester, adding 23,000 sq. ft. of data centre space to its portfolio, making it the North West’s largest independent data centre operator.

The new site comprises two data centres, offering tier two and three colocation options, through more than 20 carriers including their own Lunar Connect low latency high capacity network. In the coming years Lunar Digital will invest a seven-figure sum in the modernisation of the site, substantially increasing its performance and energy efficiency.

Its acquisition and development of the site’s two data centres, now named Lunar 1 and Lunar 2, represents great investment in the modernisation of Manchester’s colocation network, including the installation of their new cloud platform at the facility. ‘Lunar Cloud’ is a highly scalable, multi-tenanted cloud solution incorporating the flexibility and pay-as-you-go features of a public cloud with security to provide a safe, simple cloud solution for companies across Manchester.

This addition to their Manchester portfolio solidifies its position as one of the key data centre players in the city and has increased their capacity to over 35,000 sq. ft. of powered space, providing essential colocation services to the region’s businesses.

Lunar Digital’s CEO, Rob Garbutt, comments, “We are delighted to have this opportunity to invest in the region we call home. Modernising the data centres in Manchester, and installing Lunar Cloud, will help local businesses run more smoothly and efficiently, and promote growth in the North West.”