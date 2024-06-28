Eviden, the Atos Group business providing digital, cloud, big data and security innovations, has announced the launch of its new Escala E1-1000 server.

The most compact Power10 server ever created, the E1-1000 server has been engineered to optimise data centre space and run workloads at the edge, whilst maintaining the performance, security, and reliability of an enterprise server. Secured end-to-end, it delivers three times more performance per core compared to previous generations, making it ideal for business-critical workloads and AI acceleration.

The E1-1000 is the latest in Eviden’s range of Escala servers, each featuring the Power10 processor. This new server enables businesses to reduce their IT footprint by up to 75%. Featured as a half-wide 2U rack or in a smaller tower chassis format (54% smaller than E2-1000), it enhances businesses’ IT footprint – and with Eviden High Availability software it offers new opportunities and cost-effective solutions for clients looking for business continuity or for expanding applications from core to cloud and at the edge.

Based on the Power10 chip accelerators (four MMA engines / core and eight SIMD engine / core), these CPUs provide an effective solution for AI inferencing at the edge reducing latency, thereby improving AI model performance without the costly expense, maintenance, or noise disturbance associated with GPUs.

In addition, the Escala E1-1000 is a cloud-ready server, ideal for businesses looking to deploy a new cloud infrastructure, with agility, automation and security as key pillars. Multiple virtual servers can run on a single physical server leading to better resource utilisation and reduced energy consumption. The Escala E1-1000 also has a built-in advanced thermal and power management, and together with its energy-efficient design, it enables businesses to reduce energy consumption by up to 75%.

“Companies are swiftly evolving their conventional data centre infrastructure to quickly meet business expansion needs and need to minimise both capital and operational costs,” says Charles-Philippe Gaudron, Group VP, Head of Business Computing, Big Data & Security at Eviden, Atos Group. “The new Escala server answers this need. Available in a rack or tower format, businesses can now enhance their space outside the traditional data centre and run their core workloads and AI applications at optimum speed.”

The E1-1000 server is now available to order and will be on the market from mid-July 2024.