atNorth, the Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and AI service provider, has announced its shortlisting in the ‘Customer Initiative of the Year’ category at RAC’s 21st annual Cooling Industry Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate innovation, best practice and business excellence across the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors. With global awareness of the amount of energy needed to power and cool data centres, especially those built to cater for AI and other data intensive industries, it is important to atNorth to showcase the benefits of its cool Nordic locations that allow for highly energy efficient cooling technologies.

atNorth was recognised for its work with Shearwater Geoservices, a business that initially had some apprehension over moving digital infrastructure away from the UK to one of atNorth’s data centres in Iceland. atNorth liaised extensively with the Shearwater team, enabling access to its Gompute HPCaaS Platform in order to conduct comprehensive testing before migrating to its own servers. Shearwater successfully moved its UK HPC to atNorth’s ICE02 site, resulting in a 92% reduction in CO2 output and an 85% reduction in cost.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged at RAC’s Annual Cooling Awards,” says Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, CDO, at atNorth. “The cooling of digital infrastructure is becoming a fundamental factor in choosing a data centre partner and we are committed to raising awareness of more sustainable options in the industry.”

The news follows atNorth’s win in the ‘Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year’ category at the Tech Capital Awards. Additionally, the business has also achieved considerable recognition by multiple other awarding bodies including TechRound’s Sustainability60 campaign, the Data Cloud Global Awards, the Energy Awards, the DCS Awards and the UK Green Business Awards.

