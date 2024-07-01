Aggreko has increased its global investment in mobile battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to around $200m, allowing more industries to access the latest in battery technology and reach net zero targets.

The global leader in energy solutions will be investing a significant proportion of this for growing it’s European BESS fleet to enable more customers to decarbonise their power provision, add resilience, improve efficiency and overcome power capacity constraints.

The introduction of this larger European fleet of small, mid- and large-size BESS forms part of Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades initiative, which is aimed at supporting customers move to greener solutions. In 2023, Aggreko Europe invested over $140m in its Greener Upgrades portfolio, increasing its fleet of new steam boilers, Stage V generators, battery storage, oil free air compressors and chillers.

By bringing these new, greener technologies to the market, Aggreko is reinforcing its commitment to playing a key role in the energy transition, a key part of it’s new global sustainability framework, Energising Change.

Through carrying out field-based trials with customers, Aggreko is helping companies become early adopters of new technologies like batteries supporting the move towards the use of cleaner and greener energy solutions.

Supporting energy intensive sectors such as manufacturing, data centres, petrochemical, utilities and construction, the Greener Upgrades initiative allows organisations to access more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. As companies look to reduce their emissions in line with net zero targets and strategies, the ability to draw on temporary solutions that enable them to navigate the energy transition, balancing the need for resilience with economic viability. Being able to adopt this technology will enable the organisations to balance their power use and improve flexibility as they introduce more renewable power provision to their sites.

Rodrigo Salim, Head of Product Line – Battery & Energy Storage at Aggreko says, “Energy storage is set to be a critical component of the energy transition. Yet many organisations in energy intensive industries may not have the capital, infrastructure or skills in place to introduce the technology overnight. Like all new technologies, there is always the risk of which one to choose. At Aggreko our sectorised approach enables us to really understand customers challenges and help them select the best solution without risk of capital investment.”

Whether using a battery solution in a hybrid set-up or on their own, the enhanced BESS fleet will help in reducing emissions, lower NOx as well as fuel consumption across a wide range of applications. In addition, introducing BESS solutions can help to solve capacity constraints and provide off-grid power resilience as part of a decentralised energy solution particularly for high energy users.

Rodrigo continues, “Many industries are making their transition to renewable power, and within that must balance intermittency and the skills gap. By consulting closely with customers and providing greener solutions like BESS in a rental capacity, we can help unlock opportunities for our customers so they can scale up their own decarbonisation efforts.”

