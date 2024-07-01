Data centres are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the world. With no windows, these buildings rely entirely on artificial lighting, making the quality and efficiency of the lighting systems crucial. The right lighting can help data centre facilities managers reduce energy usage and improve efficiency. LED lighting, for example, can reduce energy usage by up to 50%, and LED lighting with higher lumens per watt can further increase these energy savings.

Ed Haslett, Divisional Director – Critical Facilities UK & Ireland at Zumtobel Group, shares five key points to consider to improve the efficiency of your data centre lighting.

1. Use a lighting track system for speed, flexibility, maintenance and sustainability

Lighting track systems, such as the Tecton track system, eliminate the need for traditional cable runs and junction boxes, making installation faster, easier, and more sustainable. The Tecton system allows the installer to connect a luminaire anywhere along the run, providing unparalleled flexibility compared to other systems. Tecton installations are typically 61% quicker to install than traditional hard-wired solutions and 30% faster than some competitors. This system’s flexibility in layout and maintenance allows for easy reconfiguration and repairs, making it an ideal choice for dynamic data centre environments.

2. Use the right luminaire intensities and beam angles to maximise spacing of luminaire points

Selecting luminaires with appropriate intensities and beam angles ensures sufficient illumination while minimising the required fixtures. This not only reduces installation costs but also contributes to energy savings. However, it’s important to note that the mounting height and intensity can significantly alter the spacing between luminaires. In some designs, it is possible to reduce from seven luminaires in a row to five, cutting commercial costs and decreasing the size of central battery systems, lighting control systems, and wattage loads significantly. However, this may not be feasible in all data centre environments, and careful planning and assessment are necessary.

3. Utilise dedicated emergency spots to reduce the number of emergency luminaires

Employing dedicated emergency spotlights instead of traditional emergency luminaires for emergency illumination can significantly reduce the number of emergency luminaires required. The specially designed optics can be used in the design to deliver the required emergency illuminance without having to use more of the mains luminaires to achieve the requirements in emergency mode. Often, three mains luminaires are required to meet requirements in an aisle, where two dedicated emergency spots will do the job more efficiently with a significantly lower wattage requirement.

This optimisation not only conserves space by utilising a smaller central battery system footprint, but also enhances the overall efficiency of the lighting system. Having a central battery system allows for an easier to maintain single point of maintenance for the site team, without the need to change out individual batteries in highly sensitive areas on a monthly basis, for individual failures. The batteries for these systems can then be placed in an area not subject to the high temperatures found in data halls, so the systems can have much longer life expectancies than the less robust integral emergency packs commonly used in the UK. Data centres are typically hot environments, so the equipment being used to support these areas need to be capable of working for sustained periods of time within these temperatures. Most integral battery luminaire solutions are not designed or tested to the levels seen in data centres, especially for these buildings which are in operation 24/7.

The added benefit of the system monitoring the health of the emergency luminaires for reporting, also allows the site team to carry out maintenance only when required.

4. Implement dark sky compliant external lighting for environmental and nocturnal animal life

Data centres, as high-security critical environments, should not stand out as beacons in their surroundings. It’s crucial to maintain a low-key presence in the built environment. Both humans and ecological systems rely on periods of darkness to thrive. By adhering to dark sky-compliant guidelines for exterior lighting, data centre facilities managers can ensure minimal light pollution, protecting the environment and contributing to the preservation of nocturnal animal life, whilst maintaining a level of security necessary for the site. This responsible approach to lighting underscores the data centre’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Dark sky-compliant exterior lighting restricts the amount of upward-directed light, avoids glare and over-lighting, utilises dimming and other appropriate lighting controls, and minimises short-wavelength (bluish) light in the night-time environment. The International DarkSky Association offers the DarkSky Approved programme, providing third-party certification for products and projects that minimise glare, reduce light trespass, and protect the night sky.

5. Implement intelligent control systems to minimise energy consumption

Integrating intelligent lighting control systems allows for dynamic adjustment of lighting levels based on occupancy and required light conditions. This feature ensures optimal illumination while minimising energy consumption and maximising energy efficiency. DALI (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface) control systems can save energy and money by dimming luminaires when not required to be working at full output, maintaining the light levels required for CCTV coverage, or switching off luminaires at specific times or when rooms are empty, potentially reducing the systems energy consumption by up to 82%.

By adopting these five key strategies, data centres can effectively harness the benefits of modern LED lighting, leading to significant energy savings, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced operational efficiency. For more information on innovative lighting solutions, visit Zumtobel’s website and explore its range of products designed to optimise data centre performance.

