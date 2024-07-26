Avnu Alliance has developed a new certification programme that will enhance the testing and certification process for network switches used across market segments.

The new programme supports certification for devices according to the IEEE’s SA’s 802.1.BA profile for Audio Video Bridging (AVB) as part of the IEEE Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), which is a group of IEEE 802.1 standards. With this certification, network product manufacturers in various industries can ensure that their devices comply with the core AVB/TSN standards that provide improved synchronisation, low latency, and reliability for switched Ethernet networks.

“We are excited to announce the updated Switch Certification programme,” says Avnu Alliance President, Dave Cavalcanti. “The modifications implemented in the testing process will improve and speed up device certification, ensuring compliance with AVB/TSN standards and enhancing interoperability among platforms to provide cost-effective and superior market solutions.”

In 2012, IEEE’s AVB Task Group was renamed the TSN Task Group. Building on the AVB specifications, TSN introduces additional features such as frame pre-emption, per-stream filtering, and time aware scheduling, enabling support for a wide range of applications beyond audio and video.

AVB and TSN technologies represent a significant advancement in standard Ethernet and wireless LAN, delivering enhanced reliability, low latency, and improved synchronisation for time-critical applications. AVB and TSN standards enable precise timing within devices, allowing for the support of low-jitter media clocks and accurate synchronisation of multiple streams so that different types of traffic seamlessly coexist on a single network.

However, interoperability and adherence to the IEEE’s SA’s AVB/TSN 802.1.BA profile are imperative for the successful deployment and management of these devices.

The tests have been rewritten to adopt a functional approach and primarily assess the switch’s performance within a functional system in addition to evaluating conformance with the IEEE specifications.

Therefore, the Avnu 802.1BA Switch Certification programme will initially launch with an extensive pilot phase, during which conditional certifications will be granted. Newly certified devices under the pilot phase will undergo a final certification once the full set of tests is established, ensuring the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Prominent audio networking companies, including d&b audiotechnik, L-Acoustics, Luminex, and Meyer Sound, SoC manufacturers such as NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, and Intel, and design, emulation, and test solutions provider Keysight Technologies are actively supporting Avnu Alliance’s Switch Certification Programme.

“We have had fantastic support from leading providers in developing new and modified test plans, followed by implementing the resulting new test implementations to ensure the quality of certified devices,” says Avnu Switch Task Group Chair, Richie Pearn. “Their involvement has been integral in validating numerous certified devices with the new testing process.”

“802.1BA profile certification represents a crucial first step towards Ethernet switches enabling network convergence across multiple market segments,” adds Genio Kronauer, Executive Director of R&D, Technologies and Platforms at L-Acoustics. “It’s vital to break silo thinking, as modern networks must diversify to serve growing industry needs. Achieving switch certification ensures that various segments can share infrastructure seamlessly, fostering collaboration and innovation.”

“Ethernet switches connect most devices but are still challenging for ProAV experts to configure and ensure interoperability across vendors” notes Daniel Zimmermann, Product Manager at d&b audiotechnik. “TSN adds real-time features to Ethernet that ensure reliable performance even under heavy load. Although AVB switches were once rare, there are now many options, and certification builds confidence in switch selection. Collaborating with ProAV, silicon, and test system manufacturers is accelerating switch test software development and enabling an ecosystem of interoperable devices.”

“For ProAV experts, being able to rely on products working together with other certified products from different vendors is important, and the Avnu switch certification provides this guarantee,” comments Stijn Geysen, R&D at Luminex. “The new programme shows great potential, with the addition of new test facilities and a more stable test software package. The automated nature of the tests, coupled with the use of open-source components in the software, is highly advantageous. This speeds up the testing process drastically and makes it easier to figure out exactly what is going on in a specific test case.”

“The continuous evolution of test plans by the Avnu Alliance is a key reason Meyer Sound is honoured to be a member,” enthuses Meyer Sound Digital Products Solutions Architect, Richard Bugg. “Avnu Alliance Certification gives end users the confidence that all certified products, including ours, will operate together effectively, ensuring robust performance in diverse applications.”

“As the adoption of AVB in networked audio-visual products continues to grow, Keysight remains committed to developing robust market-leading network test and conformance tools that provide device makers with an Avnu-approved test solution for their AVB certification needs,” concludes Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight Technologies.

More information on the programme, including guidance on how to get a switch certified, can be found on the organisation’s website.