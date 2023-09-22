Kao Data has appointed David Bloom, one of the company’s founding investors and partner at Goldacre NOE Group, as the company’s new Chairman.

In his new position, David will take an active role in the organisation, working alongside the management team in the strategic development of Kao Data and supporting its growth ambitions within the UK and Europe.

David Bloom first founded Goldacre in 2012, prior to merging with the NOE Group. And in 2014, the Kao Data platform was born at the Harlow Science Park – a historical site for digital innovation, where Sir Charles Kao first pioneered fibre optics technology in 1966.

Today, David Bloom is responsible for Goldacre’s digital infrastructure and venture capital (VC) investments, and he has personally overseen the deployment of more than £500m of equity investment in the technology, data centre and startup sectors.

Further, in 2022 and under David’s guidance, Goldacre entered into a joint venture with the Levinstein Group to launch NED Data Centres. With nearly two decade’s experience in the funding and development of high-performance data centres, and as a founder and strategic investor, David is well-placed to guide the next phase of Kao’s platform expansion.

“As one of the pioneers of Kao Data, it’s been truly rewarding to see our vision for a hyperscale-inspired data centre platform come into fruition, and I’m excited to join the organisation to help spearhead the next phase of growth,” says David Bloom, Chairman, Kao Data. “With the ongoing support of our investment partners, the leading reputation of our technical, management, and operational teams, and our ethos for energy efficiency and sustainability, I believe Kao Data will see continued success as technologies, such as AI and machine learning, become embedded in every facet of business and enterprise.”