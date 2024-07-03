The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure and AI-Native Networking, have signed a partnership agreement for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The collaboration aims to optimise network systems and protect data and virtual information for the major sporting event.

Making its Olympic and Paralympic debut as a partner of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Juniper’s entry significantly enhances the project and the organising committee’s team. Juniper will help manage the event’s digital complexities such as real-time data management, cybersecurity and high-volume network demands, enabling a smoother operation.

Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, comments, “Juniper leverages the right data, the right real-time response and the right infrastructure to provide predictable, reliable, measurable and secure connections for every device, user, application and resource. With our unique AI-Native Networking Platform featuring industry-leading wired, wireless, routing and security solutions, users will have simple and reliable access to digital assets and online information throughout the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

The partnership is built on technological excellence and shared values of inclusion and employee well-being, Juniper states. Furthermore, the company says that it prioritises people, equality and diversity – principles which align with the organising committee’s vision, making the Games a model of people-centric values.

Chris Barnard, Vice President, Telecoms and Infrastructure (Europe), IDC, adds, “The partnership between Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and Juniper Networks highlights the experience-first value that intelligent technology can bring to large-scale sports events. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is designed to provide the data-driven reliability and security needed to manage the relentless demands of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, delivering exceptional connectivity and robust protection of digital assets.”

Mario Manfredoni, Senior Sales Director, South Europe, Juniper Networks, concludes, “Juniper’s partnership with Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 will showcase Juniper’s services and high-performance networking. As the official secure IP network provider of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Juniper will support in addressing the complexity of the major event across multiple locations.

“Additionally, Juniper will employ a circular economy approach by collecting and re-cycling all equipment once the event concludes. Juniper’s goal is that none of the equipment goes to waste or ends up in landfill, and instead foster a more environmentally friendly business model. The products will be returned to the production process as pre-owned items through Juniper’s partner.”

