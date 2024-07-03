Leading uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) manufacturer, Centiel, is opening a new office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the company continues to expand internationally.

Centiel’s manufacturing base for its award-winning UPS solutions is in Switzerland, and the company also has offices around the world including in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Singapore among others.

Gerado Lecuona, Co-Founder & Global Sales Director, Centiel, comments, “Our expansion is in line with Centiel’s continued commitment to provide leading UPS solutions for organisations requiring high quality and more resilient technology for critical power protection in more international locations. It is essential that we maintain close relationships with our valued customers and regionally based offices ensure prompt technical support and delivery. We can also offer expert training as required locally, and our comprehensive approach underlines Centiel’s constant focus on excellence and responsiveness to deliver our industry leading critical power protection solutions.”

Following four years’ development, Centiel recently launched StratusPower, a true modular UPS to provide complete peace of mind in relation to power availability while helping data centres become more sustainable. StratusPower offers ‘9 nines’ (99.9999999%) availability to effectively eliminate system downtime; safe semiconductor technology with a close to 98% VFI efficiency to minimise running costs; true ‘hot swap’ modules to eliminate human error in operation and also includes long-life components to improve sustainability and provide a 30-year useful working life. Uniquely, StratusPower has also been designed with the future of renewables, such as solar and wind, in mind.

In 2023, Centiel was confirmed as the recipient of a Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation Leadership in the Global UPS Industry and in 2024 Centiel was awarded for its outstanding contribution to sustainability and efficiency in the data centre market.

Centiel now protects critical loads for data centres and comms rooms in over 100 countries across five continents. For further information, visit centiel.com.

