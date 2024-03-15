Juniper Networks, a leader in AI-native networking, has announced the next evolution of its global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program. The new elements will help partners leverage AI for IT Operations (AIOps) to offer managed networking services for increased reliability, agility and reach on the path toward unlocking new revenue opportunities and equip customers with solutions that enable a consistent experience-first approach across their networking infrastructure.

As part of the JPA program expansion, it has introduced a new partner assured designation to provide partners who have rich Juniper practices with third-party validation from Information Security Systems International (ISSI) of their capabilities across the customer lifecycle. By equipping partners with market leading AIOps and verification of superior customer outcomes and lower operational costs, Juniper’s partner assured designation helps to accelerate partner profitability.

“By offering world-class partner programs alongside a suite of innovative and secure AI-Native Networking solutions, Juniper sets the foundation for partners to unleash their value, speed and scale,” says Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President, Juniper Partner Organisation at Juniper Networks.

Additional program highlights include:

Managed network provider designation: Juniper has transformed its managed service provider (MSP) designation, which saw a 44% growth in the number of partners receiving the designation last year, with new AI capabilities that can improve customer service and increase profitability for partners.

New advisor designation: The new advisor designation rewards partners for influencing customer decisions and optimising customer success.

Environmental sustainability: As more customers require partners who are skilled with and committed to sustainability as a compliance imperative, Juniper amplifies partners' driving sustainable outcomes through JPA. This encourages our partners, working with our customers, to make progress toward key climate goals, including decarbonisation, addition of sustainable technology, and reducing and recycling of waste.

Recognising vertical expertise: Juniper is adding acknowledgement of partners' vertical expertise to JPA, allowing recognition for those with rich vertical GTM motions and demonstrated proficiency that meet these unique customer demands.

Enriched partner GTM engagement: This program enhances collaboration by offering account mapping, GTM concierge services, investment, and dedicated planning through the entire customer lifecycle.

Deal central dashboard: This new tool consolidates Juniper partner deals, quotes and marketing leads, streamlining the deal registration process and enabling partners to respond in two hours or less for 80% of commercial deals and six hours or less for strategic deals of less than $250K.

Through the Juniper Partner Advantage program and its innovative AI-native networking platform, it is committed to helping partners maximise performance, productivity, and profitability.