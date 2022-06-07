iM Data Centres has announced the hiring of Tom Elowson to lead its data centre creation initiatives. In this role, Tom will spearhead business development and promote the many benefits of its quick-to-deploy, modular, enterprise-class facilities. Tom will also work with iM Critical, iM’s data centre portfolio and IT Services division, to amplify its ESG and sustainability practices.

“We say ‘enlightened engineering’ around here a lot, and it’s because we are set on developing the best facilities for both our customers and, crucially, our environment,” comments Michael Roark, CEO of iM Critical. “Tom’s hiring is a step in advancing and promoting what we see as the hallmark of that engineering: our modular data centres. They are built to customer specifications, capable of managing the heaviest data processing loads safely, securely, and right where they’re needed most. Tom is an important piece to iM’s leadership team and the advancement of our modular data centre business. We’re thrilled he’s here.”

Prior to iM, Tom served as CEO and President of AcXess and as President of Joi Data Systems. Tom has been a pioneer of multiple cloud and data centre industry initiatives throughout his career, from early Internet and data centre connectivity in the 70s to some of the first ever SaaS and cloud data centre businesses in recent years.

“iM has deep insight into the corners yet to be turned in this industry, and they’re turning them on behalf of their customers and the industry and world at large. They don’t just do this efficiently, they do it with a genuine sustainability strategy – plus experience and dedication that backs it up,” states Tom. “Their modular data centres meet all the traditional, historical data centre expectations and then go three steps further. From design to deployment speed and scalability, from big data analysis and High-Performance Computing to highly proximate edge capabilities, iM’s modular data centre strategy is truly capable, and it’s disrupting the data centre industry as we know it. I am honoured to be part of iM’s leadership team and vision for the future.”