Secure I.T. Environments has announced the completion of a multi-phase major upgrade project for the 70.8m2 main data centre at Three Rivers District Council. The site, at the main offices in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, provides essential digital services to public sector staff, and those used to support the local services that the district council provides.

The multi-phase project covered the following areas:

Server room UPS upgrade (phase 1) – The provision of a new energy efficiency UPS system, consisting of a Riello Multi Power Combo UPS cabinet, with two 25kW three-phase Power Modules. All UPS batteries were also replaced and a deep clean of the server room undertaken.

Server room flooring replacement (phase 2) – A phased and complete replacement of the existing carpeted raised access flooring tiles, with new vinyl tiles. Air flow was also improved with the strategic addition of vented grilles in the new floor.

Energy efficient AHU upgrade (phase 3) – Full replacement of two 20-year old air handling units (AHUs) with new energy efficient FlaktGroup Multi-DENCO models. New locations were selected for the replacement condensers and the units were configured with a new Building Management Solutions (BMS) to manage the cooling environment in the server room.

Fire suppression (phase 4) – The final phase of the project was to replace the fire suppression gas bottles at the site, which had reached end of life. Following a full assessment of the existing system, Secure I.T. Environments provided a new fire suppression system, as well as the replacement cylinders, in order to ensure the system could provide protection long into the future.

Gary Cook, Data Centre Manager at Three Rivers District Council says, “At each stage of our major upgrade project, Secure I.T. Environments has delivered professionally in its consulting and on-site implementation of the work. Our project involved, multiple areas of a works in a live data centre, and the team at Secure I.T. completed all the works on time and to our expected standards.”

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments adds, “Whether building a new data centre, or undertaking major upgrade projects, we work very hard to ensure consistent standards and a minimum of disruption for our clients, with particular care and attention to those data centre services that need to remain live throughout the works.”