1623 Farnam has announced that PacketFabric has joined 1623’s rapidly growing ecosystem. This strategic match brings PacketFabric closer to its customers in the Midwest and enriches connectivity options for tenants at 1623 Farnam.

“Digital businesses are continuously looking for ways to improve user experience delivery, and latency matters,” comments Jezzibell Gilmore, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at PacketFabric. “We’re delighted to work with 1623 Farnam, offer our customers the opportunity to establish a presence in a high-quality data centre, and power private network solutions and emerging edge-based applications.”

“We are always growing our ecosystem to provide the greatest interconnection opportunities for our customers, and we are thrilled to welcome PacketFabric,” says Todd Cushing, President of 1623. “1623 Farnam is the ‘easy button’ for organisations to accelerate their digital transformation. Our customers have a high level of network assurance with easy access to 100G redundancy, enterprise-grade, carrier-class interconnection, very low latency, and full network resiliency. They do not have to compromise on anything anymore.”

PacketFabric and 1623 Farnam will co-host a webinar on June 16 to outline how the new partnership will enhance the rapidly growing 1623 ecosystem. The videocast discussion will focus on how the 1623-PacketFabric partnership will benefit fbusinesses undergoing digital transformation, and how the PacketFabric platform will optimise their digital transformation experience.

Webinar participants will learn how to build a highly interconnected edge presence with unparalleled speed and efficiency, a vital consideration for businesses embarking on their own digital transformations. The session will include a demonstration of PacketFabric’s agile, secure, on-demand interconnection platform, which enables users to connect with other data centres quickly and efficiently, effectively extending their reach to wherever they need their edge to be. One of the remarkable features of the PacketFabric platform is the ability to accelerate up to 10G in bursts to accommodate periods of heavy traffic.

Speakers at the webinar will include interconnection and edge experts from both PacketFabric and 1623. One-on-one consultations will be available after the conclusion of the webinar.