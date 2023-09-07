Iceotope Technologies has announced its recent recognition as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in the UK by Great Place to Work. This prestigious accolade underscores its resolute commitment to fostering a culture of unwavering excellence and creating an environment that magnetises and retains top-tier talent.

The ‘Great Place to Work’ certification acknowledges Iceotope’s commitment and dedication to providing an extraordinary workplace experience for its team. After a thorough evaluation of its workplace practices, policies, and employee feedback, it has been recognised as a company that values collaboration, growth and employee wellbeing.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive the ‘Great Place To Work’ certification, a recognition of Iceotope’s commitment to enabling our team to thrive professionally and personally,” says, David Craig, CEO of Iceotope. “This recognition echoes our core values and our dedication to cultivating a workplace that celebrates innovation and fosters the growth of every individual. We believe that by nurturing a culture of excellence, we can continue to attract and empower exceptional talent.”

The journey towards this certification mirrors the company’s core principles — a hunger for knowledge, curiosity and a commitment to solving real-world problems with innovative solutions.

“Iceotope’s emphasis on engineering excellence is at the heart of its achievements. Purpose-driven engineering, aligned with customer needs and global sustainability goals, reflects the company’s dedication to creating progress that benefits both its clients and the environment,” says David.

As Iceotope celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company sets its sights on elevating standards of employee engagement and satisfaction even further. The commitment to maintaining and enhancing the ‘Great Place to Work’ status reflects its determination to cultivate a culture characterised by growth, collaboration and outstanding accomplishments.

The complete list of winning companies can be found here.

