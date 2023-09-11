atNorth has announced the appointment of Anders Fryxell as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The business is committed to developing a world class leadership team to ensure client satisfaction and to reinforce its market position. Gisli Kr, atNorth’s previous CSO, has left the company to explore new opportunities.

“With 20 years’ experience as a top level leader in the IT and data centre industry, Anders Fryxell is the ideal candidate to guide atNorth’s significant growth journey as we continue to scale,” says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. “His background in IT, analytical mindset and open-minded attitude will further strengthen our best-in-class executive team and will be instrumental in driving strategic initiatives forward.”

Prior to joining atNorth, Fryxell held a number of senior positions including CSO at Sweden’s EcoDataCenter, Managing Director of Azets in Sweden, and CEO of SopraSteria, Sweden. This breadth of experience brings an exceptional understanding of teamwork and business transformation.

“atNorth’s leading HPCaaS offering make it well positioned to rapidly meet the substantial increase in demand for sustainable high performance infrastructure,” says Anders. This, coupled with its visionary leadership that are committed to investing in a growing site portfolio, as well as building a high calibre professional team have resulted in a thriving business, and I am delighted to be part of its exciting future as Chief Sales Officer.”

