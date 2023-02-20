Iceotope has announced the appointment of Nathan Blom as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the company’s strategy for sales growth, expansion of its market strategy with channel partners, ongoing transformation of marketing functions, and to increase the value of strategic partnerships within the IT and data centre infrastructure markets.

Nathan says, “I’m excited to join Iceotope because this company’s liquid cooling technology can radically transform the industry by saving 30-40% of the wasted electricity normally used for air or water cooling.

“Precision liquid cooling enables CPUs, GPUs and memory devices to operate at maximum speeds for higher productivity and processing times, increased data centre rack density, and a fully scalable approach to cooling while remaining fully serviceable in the same format equipment racks used throughout the IT industry. Unlike air cooled environments, servers are housed in environmentally sealed containers, so air quality and temperature are no longer a barrier to performance, and carbon footprint can be reduced in a meaningful way.”

David Craig, CEO of Iceotope Technologies says, “We’re delighted to welcome Nathan to the Iceotope senior management team. He brings with him extensive cross-industry experience from working for world-leading technology companies, as well as with both channel partners and end customers of all size. Seeing the industry from both the IT and infrastructure side, and joining Iceotope at a major inflection point for the industry, Nathan has a great understanding of the challenges facing the move towards sustainability, as well as enthusiasm for technologies like Iceotope’s with an untapped capability to remove megatons of carbon from data centre operations.”

Nathan adds, “Iceotope has significant backing from investors because it’s clear the data centre industry must transform and future-proof as matter of urgency. Since the technology to cool data centres and compute at the edge using chassis-level precision liquid cooling is already advanced and proven in POC installations, significant competitive advantage will go to those first movers who deploy at scale. With all the environmental pressures and regulations already upon the industry, the future for technology laggards is not bright.”