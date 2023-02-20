Energy security, infrastructure resiliency and sustainability have all become focal points for the data centre sector, and at Data Centre World 2023, Schneider Electric will showcase its EcoStruxure for Data Centres solutions portfolio – combining connected products, apps, and analytics to deliver a new vision for the data centres of the future.

On stand D530, Schneider Electric will demonstrate end-to-end solutions from across its secure power, power products, power systems and services businesses to share how it can support customers as a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency.

Critical power and cooling

Schneider Electric’s dedicated critical power zone will feature its Galaxy VS and Easy Modular UPS range. Schneider Electric Galaxy UPS includes its patented eConversion technology, offering 99% efficiency, without compromising availability for increased availability and reduced operating costs.

Easy Modular UPS is the company’s new medium UPS offer, providing an easy to use, easy to service and easy to maintain critical power protection solution, with optimum reliability. Furthermore, the critical power zone will host Schneider Electric’s Power Systems offers, including its medium voltage (MV) SMAirSeT, an SF6-free Modular MV Switchboard. This green and digital modular air-insulated switchgear solution combines pure air and vacuum technology to replace greenhouse or alternative gases.

Data centres at the edge

As part of its stand, Schneider Electric has also created an edge computing zone, which will showcase its edge infrastructure solutions alongside its alliance partners. This will include its EcoStruxure micro data centre’s with Stratus ftServer for industrial manufacturing environments.

The zone will also showcase Schneider Electric’s APC Smart-UPS Ultra – the industry’s first 3kW and 5kW 1U single-phase UPS, which are designed to deliver more power, flexibility, and intelligent monitoring in the smallest footprint. Smart-UPS Ultra enables IT and data centre professionals to address many of the challenges with deploying infrastructure in distributed IT and edge computing environments, enabling efficiency and uptime for critical applications everywhere.

The power of DCIM 3.0

At Data Centre World, Schenider Electric will demonstrate its data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) software capabilities, including its open and vendor-agnostic EcoStruxure IT platform. EcoStruxure’s IT Expert goes beyond incident solving and prevention, providing advanced remote monitoring, visibility and alarms, predictive maintenance, and data-driven recommendations to mitigate security and failure risks in data centres.

It will also share its Digital Twin capabilities including its Aveva Software Solutions and ETAP simulation platform. ETAP’s integrated digital twin platform offers the world’s most comprehensive suite of enterprise solutions and specialises in the simulation, design, monitoring, control, operator training, optimising, and automating of power systems, according to Schneider Electric.

The stand will also host an Augmented Reality (AR) experience for visitors, showcasing its other software, sustainability, and service capabilities alongside virtual demos of its complete portfolio of technologies for sustainable, efficient, and resilient data centres, including its Uniflair cooling Direct Expansion portfolio.

Empowering sustainability and efficiency

During Data Centre World 2023, Schneider Electric will share its sustainability, efficiency, and data centre services expertise in three different speaking sessions.

The first, led by Schneider Electric Account Manager, Elite Partners, Sophie Wilson, takes place on 8 March from 10:10am – 10:35am in the Design and Build Theatre. This fireside chat will bring together data centre design and build consultancies from across the UK and Ireland including Advanced Power Technology, EfficiencyIT, and Total Power Solutions, to explore customer use cases within the defence, life sciences, healthcare, and enterprise sectors, and answer the question, ‘How do we engineer the future of data centre efficiency?’

At 10:45am on 8 March, Schneider Electric will deliver its first keynote speech at the event exploring the convergence of electrification and digitisation, and how the company’s vision for Electricity 4.0 will build the sustainable, resilient data centres of the future. Taking place in the Keynote Theatre and led by Steven Brown, Segment Director, Schneider Electric, the keynote will look at the impacts of energy volatility and share best practices on how to mitigate risk by leveraging sustainability services, software, and resilient infrastructure.

Its third speaking session will be led by the services business on 9 March from 10:40am – 11:05am in the Keynote Theatre, looking at the role of services in extending the lifecycle of your data centre.