Glide Group is adding virtualDCS‘ backup and recoverability service for Microsoft 365 to its product range, after forming a new partnership.

As part of the agreement, Glide is now offering virtualDCS’s CloudCover 365 and Veeam Cloud Connect solutions to its commercial customers, ranging from micro-businesses and SMEs to large corporates, alongside its full-fibre broadband services.

CloudCover 365 is a Veeam powered self-service Microsoft 365 backup portal, meaning individual end users can quickly and easily view and restore their own data, without the support of IT specialists. The product fully backs up all aspects of Microsoft 365, including email, contacts, public folders, Teams, documents in One Drive and the intranet service, SharePoint.

Veeam Cloud Connect offers an off-site backup solution to protect virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads without the cost or complexity of building and maintaining a secondary off-site infrastructure. The product provides a fully integrated, secure and seamless way to transfer customer backups to the cloud, whilst retaining full control and visibility of the information. The solution also provides the additional benefit of air-gapped data protection, which is crucial in the event of a ransomware attack.

Glide will officially unveil the new partnership and products at Connected North, the dedicated digital economy event, 17-18 April in Manchester.

Harbans Rall, Head of Product from Glide, says, “After experiencing first-hand the quality of virtualDCS’s products and customer service levels, this is an exciting opportunity to further enhance the range of services that we offer our customers.

“We regularly speak to our customers to understand their needs and act as a trusted advisor to many of them, especially the smaller SMEs and micro-businesses that don’t have their own IT teams. We know Microsoft 365 is the go-to product for most businesses, but many are unaware that although Microsoft host 365 data, it’s the end users that are responsible for protecting it.

“CloudCover 365 offers a cost-effective and easy to use solution to this problem and, along with Veeam Cloud Connect, it will complement the existing broadband, security and voice communication products and services that we already offer. We’re really looking forward to highlighting the benefits of these products at Connected North in April.”

Richard May, Managing Director of virtualDCS, adds, “The fact that Glide has taken the decision to sell our products to their customers, after gaining a first-hand understanding of their market-leading features over the past two years, is a superb endorsement for what we do.

“It also further endorses our decision in 2021 to solely focus on providing infrastructure, backup and disaster recovery services, with UK data sovereignty, to IT partners that want to offer cloud-based backup services to their clients and end-users. We’re very excited to launch this partnership with Glide and we’re already talking to them about expanding the offering with further products in the near future.”