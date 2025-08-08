Sabey’s Ashburn campus opening for tours

Author: Joe Peck

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner, and operator, has announced that its Ashburn campus in Virginia, USA, will be featured as an exclusive tour stop during the 2025 Data Center Frontier Trends Summit.

The off-site tour will take place on Thursday, 28 August 2025, offering attendees an up-close look at the infrastructure and sustainable design powering mission-critical IT environments.

Located in in the centre of Loudoun County’s Data Center Alley, Sabey’s 38-acre campus includes two completed buildings providing more than 36 MW of power.

The site features flexible colocation and powered shell space, along with access to multiple Tier 1 connectivity providers.

The campus is Energy Star Certified and equipped with low PUE design and advanced cooling technologies.

Attendees will tour Sabey’s secure facility and view key IT and critical infrastructure equipment.

Tour details

When:

Thursday, 28 August 2025 | 1:30pm

(Transportation departs from Hyatt Regency Reston at 12:30pm)

Duration: Approximately 1.5 hours

Where:

Sabey Data Centers – Ashburn

21741 Red Rum Drive

Ashburn, Virginia 20147

The tour has limited space and pre-registration is required via the Data Center Frontier Trends Summit website.

