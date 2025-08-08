Cresa launches DC capital markets platform

Author: Joe Peck

Cresa, a US-based commercial real estate advisory firm, has launched a new Data Center Capital Markets and Advisory platform following the appointment of Michael Morris, Sumner Putnam, and Matt Deutsch, previously of Newmark.

The team, which has led data centre transactions across more than 50 global markets, will expand Cresa’s service offering to include advisory, transaction structuring, and capital markets services focused on major data centre projects.

Michael Morris, who will lead the new platform as President, has been involved in more than 1,000 data centre real estate transactions and brings decades of experience to the role. He will be based in Cresa’s New York City office and supported by colleagues across the United States.

“The data centre infrastructure expansion underway is one of the most important technological challenges of our time,” says Tod Lickerman, CEO of Cresa.

“Michael and his team are true data centre leaders and provide significant, unique advantages to our clients with strong insight, advocacy, and the ability to get deals done.”

Michael previously served as Vice Chairman at Newmark and established the firm’s data centre practice almost two decades ago. His past client list includes Digital Realty Trust, Verizon, CyrusOne, Memorial Sloan Kettering, CoreSite, New York University, Landmark Dividend, Chevron, and multiple hyperscale providers.

He holds data centre design qualifications including Certified Power Quality Professional (CPQ) and Data Center Dynamics Cooling Professional, and an MBA in Finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College.

“I am pleased to be joining Cresa to build a global practice,” comments Michael. “I was drawn to the firm’s shared vision, and I’m looking forward to serving as a board advisor to help shape its future.”

Sumner Putnam joins as Managing Principal. He was also part of Newmark’s data centre team and previously worked at JLL. His expertise includes site selection, lease negotiation, and colocation agreements, with experience supporting clients such as CyrusOne, NYU, HSBC, Bank of America, Tumi, and Mapletree.

The team also includes Cresa Senior Analyst Mackensey Gawne, and will collaborate with global data centre specialists from Cresa’s international partner, Knight Frank, with whom Morris has worked for nearly 25 years. The group will support a range of client types, including landlords, tenants, buyers, and sellers.

In addition to its focus on data centre and mission-critical environments, the team will continue to support office sector clients with broader real estate requirements.