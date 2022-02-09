Got a question about cash flow for your electrical business? Ask our panel of experts!

The first quarter of the year is always busy, especially after the Christmas break. And with 5th April approaching fast, do you really have your finances in order as much as you’d hope?

Join SimPRO and their panel of experts to unravel all of your cash flow woes! We have pulled together an unmissable panel from across the electrical industry, including speakers from the ECA, Sllick, Fusion Electrical and Bright Business Advice. Join us for the opportunity to ask our panel any questions you have about cash flow and preparing for EoFY.

simPRO’s cloud-based job management software for electrical contractors features tools for accurate quoting, material & labour tracking and project costing. The result? Better financial visibility for better cash flow!

The roundtable commences on the 23rd March at 11am GMT.

Click here to register NOW!