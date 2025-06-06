Datacloud Global Congress achieves record-breaking attendance

Author: Joe Peck

techoraco, a provider of global digital infrastructure events, has announced that it has achieved record attendance at the 20th anniversary of Datacloud Global Congress. The flagship event, which brings together an assembly of senior leaders including C-suite executives, investors, legal advisors, owners, operators, and vendors, saw more than 4500 attendees register to network, discuss new business strategies, and secure deals in one of the world’s fastest growing technology markets.

Over two days, more than 170 thought leaders — 60% comprising C-level executives or directors from global technology companies — discussed critical industry topics. These included the pervasive influence of AI, the landscape of investment, the future of energy, ESG initiatives, talent development, and overarching sustainability. Notably, this year’s show saw marked increases in sector representation, including a 15% rise in professional services, a 62% surge in telco and carrier, and a 450% growth in attendees from the finance sector.

Conversations also heavily focused on how data centres are catalysing innovation on a global scale.

The event featured speakers from the world’s largest technology companies including Coreweave, Digital Realty, Google, Groq, Huawei, Microsoft, Meta, NVIDIA, NTT, Oracle, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv, among others.

Additionally, techoraco ensured that more than 25% of its speaker roster comprised senior female leaders. The Cannes event also demonstrated a global representation, with attendees and speakers from over 65 countries.

“Datacloud is known as the industry’s cornerstone event, where new strategies are defined, and deals get done. This year’s record attendance further reinforces its position as a critical and strategic touchpoint for digital infrastructure businesses,” says Annabel Helm, Managing Director, Datacloud Global Congress. “As we celebrate its 20-year anniversary, I’m proud of our team, who remain committed to delivering a meaningful and professional experience for our valued sponsors and attendees.”

“Datacloud showcases the beating heart of the sector, and the event has established a leading reputation for innovation, business growth, and elite networking,” comments Michael Winterson, Managing Director of the European Data Centre Association. “This year’s event marks a landmark moment for the company, and it’s been incredible to witness the transformative conversations taking place across the industry.”

Going forwards, Datacloud Global Congress will move to a three-day format in Cannes – taking place from the 2-4 June 2026.

For more from techoraco, click here.