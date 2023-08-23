DataCentres Ireland is the largest gathering of data centre professionals in the country and this year will take place on 22 – 23 November 2023, at the RDS, Dublin.

Focused on the infrastructure involved in the design, build, operation and management of both new and legacy data centres, server and comms rooms, and critical environments, both in Ireland and beyond.

Last year’s DataCentres Ireland showcased over 125 exhibitors to over 2000 attendees, and this year it is on course to be bigger and better than ever!

The exhibition

The exhibition will feature over 100 exhibitors and is your opportunity to see the latest products, solutions, technologies and service providers that can assist you in creating secure and resilient critical infrastructure.

Even though the summer is here the list of exhibitors continues to grow. Some of the recent additions include:

View the full exhibitor list here.

Conference programme

Whilst the conference programme that supports the exhibition is due for release in early September, the international speaker line up continues to grow with 43 already confirmed including a keynote address from Simon Coveney, T.D. Minister, Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Recent additions to the programme include:

Jon Summers, Scientific Lead Data Centres, RISE

Keith Maclean-Martin, Technical Director, Piller Power Systems

Stefan Frenzel, Open Compute Project

David Gyulnazaryan, Open Compute Project

Colm Shorten, Senior Director Data Centres, JLL

Peter Lantry, Managing Director Ireland, Equinix

Damien Wells, Director, Spa Communications

Brian Doherty, MD & CEO, Atlantic Hub

Daniel Potts, Technical Director, RED Engineering

Martina Assereto, DRAI

Matt Hawkins, Director of Sales, CNet

Fergus Innes, CCO, Crosslake Fibre

Steve Hone, CEO, The DCA

Juliet Stevenson Brown, Data Centres Analyst, DC Byte

View the full speaker list here.

DataCentres Ireland is free to attend

