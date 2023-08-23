DataCentres Ireland is the largest gathering of data centre professionals in the country and this year will take place on 22 – 23 November 2023, at the RDS, Dublin.
Focused on the infrastructure involved in the design, build, operation and management of both new and legacy data centres, server and comms rooms, and critical environments, both in Ireland and beyond.
Last year’s DataCentres Ireland showcased over 125 exhibitors to over 2000 attendees, and this year it is on course to be bigger and better than ever!
The exhibition
The exhibition will feature over 100 exhibitors and is your opportunity to see the latest products, solutions, technologies and service providers that can assist you in creating secure and resilient critical infrastructure.
Even though the summer is here the list of exhibitors continues to grow. Some of the recent additions include:
Stand No. Company Name
550 OBW Technologies
414 Precision Cables Irl Ltd
115 Niedax CMS Ltd
313 LAPP
522 Finning UK & Ireland
439 Roxtec
201 Critical Business Solutions Europe Ltd
237 RWL Advanced Solutions
518 Zaun Limited
245 Fogtec Fire Protection
519 SDM Fuel Solutions Ltd
View the full exhibitor list here.
Conference programme
Whilst the conference programme that supports the exhibition is due for release in early September, the international speaker line up continues to grow with 43 already confirmed including a keynote address from Simon Coveney, T.D. Minister, Enterprise, Trade and Employment.
Recent additions to the programme include:
- Jon Summers, Scientific Lead Data Centres, RISE
- Keith Maclean-Martin, Technical Director, Piller Power Systems
- Stefan Frenzel, Open Compute Project
- David Gyulnazaryan, Open Compute Project
- Colm Shorten, Senior Director Data Centres, JLL
- Peter Lantry, Managing Director Ireland, Equinix
- Damien Wells, Director, Spa Communications
- Brian Doherty, MD & CEO, Atlantic Hub
- Daniel Potts, Technical Director, RED Engineering
- Martina Assereto, DRAI
- Matt Hawkins, Director of Sales, CNet
- Fergus Innes, CCO, Crosslake Fibre
- Steve Hone, CEO, The DCA
- Juliet Stevenson Brown, Data Centres Analyst, DC Byte
View the full speaker list here.
DataCentres Ireland is free to attend – Click here to register today.
