STACK Infrastructure has announced the completion of its first Asia Pacific (APAC) data centre, located in Melbourne, Australia. The 36MW facility is strategically located on a scalable 72MW campus, in one of APAC’s fastest growing markets for cloud service providers and large enterprises needing robust power, reliability, and scalability in the region.

This is a significant milestone in its ongoing global expansion efforts to meet the world’s growing demand for scalable digital infrastructure and will be soon followed by additional APAC data centre openings in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.

Situated on 3.6ha and powered by a 105MW dedicated onsite substation, this 72MW campus features two purpose-built 36MW facilities with separate access points and diverse fibre entry points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services.

Both buildings offer efficient air-cooling and flexibility to suit specific client technical, operational and density requirements. The successful first phase 36MW delivery and the upcoming second 36MW development highlights the company’s ability to provide scalable capacity, supporting the rapid increase of client demand.

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of our first data centre in Asia Pacific within the high growth hyperscale corridor of Melbourne,” says Pithambar (Preet) Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. “This first delivery, of many in Asia Pacific, underscores the harmony between STACK’s deep regional delivery expertise and its proven global development capabilities.”

STACK stands at the forefront of empowering cloud service providers and innovators with optionality to meet growth targets across the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA. Recent worldwide developments include: