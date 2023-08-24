African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) and N+ONE DATACENTERS have joined forces to develop a new pan-African data centre and cloud services platform with a short-term target capacity of 40MW.

N+ONE will contribute its existing market leading portfolio of digital infrastructure assets and extensive products in Morocco, and AIIM will be contributing an initial USD90 million of growth equity through its latest pan-African infrastructure fund, African Infrastructure Investment Fund 4 (AIIF4).

The platform will focus on the development of hyperscale and wholesale carrier-neutral facilities to provide solutions to enterprise, government and hyperscale customers across the continent.

The partnership with AIIM paves the way for N+ONE to further expand its existing campuses in Morocco and Senegal, while developing new hyperscale locations in response to customer demand. AIIM’s extensive infrastructure investment track record in Africa, with multiple digital infrastructure investments across the telecommunications towers, data centre and fibre sub-sectors, coupled with an active asset management strategy to support high-performing management teams alongside its ability to provide substantial growth capital, were key factors in forming the alliance.

The USD90 million growth equity contribution through AIIM’s AIIF4, will support the roll-out of the platform and construction of greenfield data centre infrastructure across West Africa. The investment will add to its current portfolio of digital infrastructure assets and accelerate digitisation on the continent. There is currently more than 300MW of installed IT load in Africa, the majority of which is in South Africa.

Exponential growth in data generation and consumption in combination with an increased focus on data sovereignty will result in the onshoring of data onto the continent. With data centre demand expected to grow to over 1GW by 2030, significant investment is needed to support the growth potential of the continent’s digital economy.

N+ONE recognises the pivotal role that digital infrastructure plays in accelerating digital transformation, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth. With a deep understanding of the African market, N+ONE aims to consolidate its position as a key player in helping to shape the digital future of the continent.

The joint platform aspires to bridge Africa’s current digital infrastructure gap by providing world-class facilities and services to stimulate the expansion of local businesses and enable multinational companies to extend their African operations. AIIM and N+ONE’s commitment to alleviating Africa’s digital gap stands as a testament to their dedication to unlocking the continent’s tremendous digital economy potential.