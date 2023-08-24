A ceremony has been carried out by UNN Director, Yang Mulia Puan Hajah Amalina binti Haji Ghani; UNN Chief Executive Officer, Dr Steffen Oehler; Vertiv Asia Vice President, Mr Paul Churchill; and UNN Senior Vice President Data Centre and IT, Mr Daniele Cuocci, at UNN Tungku Submarine Landing Station to officiate the construction of a 51,000ft2 data centre facility. Leading the ceremony with recital of prayers and blessings were UNN Religious Committee Chairman, Pg Abdul Rahim Pg Hj Tuah, and officer at Department of Mosque Affairs at Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hj Md Azrol Alim bin Hj Zaini.

In his welcoming remarks, UNN CEO, Dr Steffen, outlined the project’s progress since the signing of contract between UNN and Vertiv in March this year, with data centre modules and equipment already fabricated and the undergoing testing before they will be shipped to Brunei and erected at Tungku Submarine Landing Station, with Berakas Power Company progressing well with providing the location a second independent power feed to ensure high availability and resilience of the data centre facility.

UNN data centre is built to host data centre, IT services, infrastructure of government and private businesses in Brunei. Together with other UNN’s existing data centre locations, the increased capacity and services are provided in geo-redundancy.

To ensure the data centre facility is in a high availability and high energy efficiency state, UNN worked together with Vertiv to design and construct UNN data centre as an eco-efficient infrastructure that is in line with Brunei’s digitisation roadmap and to ensure on meeting Brunei’s increasing digital needs.

The prefabricated modular data centre design which consisted of 200 racks provided by Vertiv offers deployment speed that is 30% faster than traditional builds, more flexibility and modularity that are efficient to install and set-up as opposed to the traditional brick and mortar design. Another advantage provided by Vertiv is that the data centre is also designed to reduce emissions by using state-of-the-art technology for environmentally conscious practices without compromising productivity, which is a priority to UNN.

The eco-efficient data centre is estimated to be completed in five months and is expected to open by the early quarter of 2024.

