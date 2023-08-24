Newmark Group has announced the expansion of its capital markets services with the launch of the Data Centre and Digital Infrastructure practice group, further expanding its expertise in alternative assets. In tandem, Newmark has hired Brent Mayo as Executive Managing Director to anchor the practice group.

The practice group, which is additive to Newmark’s global Data Centre Consulting Group, further solidifies its already dominant position in alternative assets, in which the company has ranked first in total investment sales representation for the last four and a half years.

The data centre market has experienced remarkable growth and insatiable demand, and with advancements in generative AI and ML, this growth is expected to surpass the current estimated projection of a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, propelling the sector even further.

“Newmark is committed to adding best-in-class personnel, with a focus on the areas where clients need guidance and where there is an opportunity to hire experts in those spaces, underpinning our growth trajectory and the talent we’ve amassed,” says Chad Lavender, President of Capital Markets for North America.

Brent, based in the New York headquarters, will work with the company’s capital markets advisors on capital formation, financing and asset and portfolio sales, and alongside the firm’s Data Centre Consulting Group advisors, leading the market in data centre strategies, valuation and advisory, management, evaluation and performance.

“As digital infrastructure and data centres have become increasingly relevant in today’s global digital economy, we are excited to broaden Newmark’s reach with an industry leader and professional of Brent’s esteem, which significantly enhances our capabilities in an asset class as important as capital markets data centres and digital infrastructure,” adds Chad.

Throughout his career, Brent has been involved in some of the most significant data centre and digital infrastructure deals in the last decade, including CyrusOne’s $16bn sale to KKR and GIP, ODATA’s multibillion-dollar sale to Aligned Data Centers; AtlasEdge’s formation and subsequent acquisition of DataCenter One; and Data Foundry’s sale to Switch data centres.

