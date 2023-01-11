CP Automation will be showcasing a range of metering and mitigation devices at Data Centre World 2023, held on 8-9 March at the ExCel London. Visitors to Stand D962 will have the chance to explore how they can maximise the uptime of their data centres by recording and responding to irregular power inputs.

Keeping data centres online means combatting irregular power supplies and electrical surges by detecting power issues and correcting them in real time. To see how CP Automation can help attendees achieve this, visitors to the stand will be able to see metering equipment from Janitza and Chauvin Arnoux, alongside SineTamer voltage surge suppression devices and harmonic filters from COMSYS and Revcon.

As well experiencing the technology on show, attendees can learn how CP Automation builds unique power quality solutions for customers. The company can install power quality solutions that meet the requirements of individual data centres, to ensure power at the input terminals remains safe, secure, clean and continuous.

“Power quality is often thought of at the granular level,” explains John Mitchell, CP Automation’s Global Sales and Marketing Director. “Taking a step back and considering a holistic approach across the entire system can bring data centre operators greater piece of mind. Once the relevant power quality devices are installed in a facility, any issues detected can then be solved by the supporting mitigation equipment – it’s the whole package in terms of ensuring power quality.

“Data Centre World is an exciting opportunity to connect with the wider industry,” continues John. “We’re fairly new to this space, but already have some big customers under our belt who are really seeing the benefits of what we have to offer.”