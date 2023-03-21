Datum Datacentres has won the ‘Best Performing Company – IT Managed Services’ Emerging Stars award at this year’s Megabuyte100 awards. This was Datum’s third nomination for a Megabuyte award, and the company’s first win.

The Megabuyte Emerging Stars awards are part of the Megabuyte100 award series, which collectively celebrates the 100 best performing technology companies in the UK. The Emerging Stars awards recognise the 25 best-performing, scale-up technology companies within the Megabuyte100 winning company universe.

A companies performance is determined by their Megabuyte Scorecard rating – a proprietary, and wholly independent benchmarking methodology that assesses companies’ performance against five key financial KPIs.

The rigour of the Megabuyte Scorecard methodology, combined with a specific focus on technology companies, have made Megabuyte’s award series the most influential and authoritative awards in the UK technology sector, says Megabuyte.

Datum’s win this time around sees its ranking increase to fourth out of 25 in Megabuyte’s list of the UK’s 25 best-performing scale-up technology companies. Previous nominations in 2020 (Best Performing Company – Data Centre and Hosting Services) and 2022 (Best Performing Company – IT Managed Services) saw final rankings of 17th and eighth respectively.

Dominic Phillips, CEO of Datum, says, “It is a real honour to feature in the top five in such an impressive line-up, and to finally secure a win in these prestigious awards. Developments have been happening apace at Datum since 2021, and this award is testament to our growth and prominence within the data centre sector.”