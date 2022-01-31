CyrusOne has announced that Andreas Paduch has been appointed as Area Vice President, European Sales.

Based in London, Andreas will help develop and execute integrated sales strategies and form and foster integral relationships with key partners across the hyperscale market to meet CyrusOne’s ambitious goals within Europe.

“As we continue to expand and grow within key digital gateway markets, we are thrilled to bring someone of Andreas’ calibre onboard,” says Matt Pullen, EVP and Managing Director, Europe. “Andreas’ broad European client relationship management and transformation skills will both support and strengthen our existing offering in Europe and also enhance our overall customer service and experience.”

Andreas is well positioned to support CyrusOne’s ambitions in Europe, with a proven track record of business change programs, sustainable growth and transformation. He joins CyrusOne from CBRE, where he held the role of Executive Director, with a focus on integrated real estate and global advisory, and has experience in the banking and telecoms sectors throughout Europe and Asia.

“I’m delighted to be joining CyrusOne and as we start a new year, I look forward to bringing what I’ve learned throughout my years in corporate real estate and business to this new role,” comments Paduch. “Having already established many strong relationships within the company worldwide I am excited to join this passionate and experienced team to deliver exceptional product and service to our customers.”

CyrusOne operates more than 50 data center facilities, with a presence across the United States, Europe and Asia to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. The company’s European portfolio accounts for nearly 218 MW across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin, inclusive of operating data centers and active developments.