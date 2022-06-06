The University of Gloucestershire’s C11 Cyber Tech Symposium 2022 will enable employers to engage with leading cyber strategists and the next generation of cyber professionals, helping to address the cyber skills gap and growing cyber threat.

Industry professionals and academics will provide visitors to the Symposium, which will be held at the University’s C11 Cyber Security and Digital Innovation Centre, with access to key insights and expertise about the protection of our critical national infrastructure from cyber-attacks as well as what needs to be done to bring more people from all backgrounds into this dynamic and growing industry.

Keynote speakers will include leading specialists from the National Cyber Security Centre, IBM’s Executive Security Advisor Dr Saritha Arunkumar, and the Director of the Institute of Coding at Bath University, Professor Rachid Hourizi, along with experts from the NHS and Raytheon UK.

The Symposium will also provide employers with an opportunity to find out about investing in their own talent pipeline, whether that is through the array of cyber educational offerings from the University, with its apprenticeship opportunities, student work placement programmes, internships, and undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, or from a variety of other regional providers.

The C11 Cyber Tech Symposium 2022 will be held at the C11 Cyber and Digital Innovation Centre at Berkeley Green on 7 July between 8.30am and 4.30pm. Registration is free, but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Professor Kamal Bechkoum, Head of the School of Computing and Engineering at the University says: “As the cyber skills gap persists and cyber threats continue to grow in an ever more threatening world, we know that part of the solution lies within our ability to create talent and solutions through collaboration.

“Our C11 Cyber Tech Symposium 2022 will bring together key government officials, leading business people and top academics to think, talk, inspire and create solutions along with fresh talent from our student community.

“For anyone interested in tackling the cyber skills gap and growing cyber threat, the Symposium will offer a secure and friendly environment to be part of such an important conversation.”