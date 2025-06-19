Clean Energy Capital rebrands to Xela Energy

Author: Joe Peck

Clean Energy Capital (CEC) has rebranded as Xela Energy – marking an evolution from a start-up renewables developer to a fully-funded, institutional energy business delivering long-term infrastructure at scale.

The company says its rebrand reflects its “maturity as a company,” from a start-up, seed-stage renewable energy developer to an established enterprise energy business that builds, owns, and operates private wire infrastructure for global businesses, including data centres, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and blue-chip technology organisations.

The company now provides its customers with access to renewable power, alongside the pre-requisite experience in building and owning renewable energy assets, including construction management, asset management, operations, H&S, regulatory and commercial compliance, contract management, billing, and customer service.

Alexander Goodall, Founder & CEO at Xela Energy, comments, “Our rebrand to Xela Energy reflects the business we’ve become — and one we continue to build upon. It’s not just about a new name, it’s about delivering real infrastructure to solve our customers’ challenges proactively, not reactively. From a four-person start-up to a team of more than 25 dedicated industry experts, it’s our people who make that possible. Their belief, drive, and commitment have shaped Xela from the very start, and they continue to push us forwards every day. Xela Energy has grown from origins in development to delivering large-scale renewable energy solutions for some of the UK’s largest power users.

“With capital secured and land in strategic locations, Xela Energy brings shovel-ready, strategically located projects to the table […] and is positioned to power a more sustainable, industrial economy. As we enter this new phase, we’re creating an organisation that is forward-looking, technology-agnostic, and ready to scale. At the heart of this rebrand is a simple belief: if our energy is unsustainable, so is our existence.”

The company claims that, due to a turbulent macroeconomic environment, UK commercial and industrial energy users can no longer rely on the grid to consistently deliver affordable or green energy, with Britain paying some of the highest prices of any country in the world for electricity, forcing businesses to seek off-grid solutions.

Xela Energy says it responds to this demand by delivering renewable infrastructure located where power is needed, making renewable power an “undeniable part” of the answer to these industry-wide challenges. The company seeks to offer large-scale energy users access to clean, reliable, and cost-effective power, allowing them to reduce emissions, lower costs, and eliminate up-front capex.

It continues by suggesting that central to this approach are Xela Energy’s Renewable Energy Service Agreements (RESAs): a private wire equivalent to a traditional power purchase agreement (PPA). RESAs, the company claims, enable Xela Energy customers to fix pricing, shielding them from future energy price spikes at scale and delivering industrial-scale green power directly to a site via private wire. These renewable energy projects are funded and built off-balance-sheet with the intention to help preserve customer capital for core growth activities directly into the customers infrastructure.