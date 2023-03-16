Centreon has announced the appointment of Charlotte Warchol as Chief Customer Success Officer.

An expert in the IT and customer relations industry, Charlotte will lead the Customer Success department, which includes the professional services, education, customer care, and customer success teams. She will oversee the transformation and continuous improvement strategy of the customer journey and partner relationships, as well as the development of an innovative catalogue of service offerings.

A graduate in marketing from IAE Gustave Eiffel Paris, Charlotte began her career at Alcatel-Lucent, where she managed customer service projects before joining Armatis, where she held various positions, including project manager, pre-sales and project manager. She then joined Orange Applications for Business as manager of the project team before returning to Armatis to head IT operations. Prior to joining Centreon, Charlotte had been leading the Customer Success department at Vocalcom since 2018.

“I am delighted to join Centreon, where the ‘customer first’ value is a reality every day. Every decision is made with a focus on customer satisfaction, which is essential for a Chief Customer Success Officer. The Customer Success department is seen as a real profit centre, and I am convinced that we will achieve great things with my teams,” says Charlotte.

The appointment of an expert in customer relations confirms Centreon’s desire to continuously improve the services delivered to its customers.

“We are thrilled that Charlotte is joining Centreon. Her 15 years of experience in services and customer relations are essential in helping us continually improve customer satisfaction, a growth driver for Centreon,” says Julien Mathis, CEO of Centreon.