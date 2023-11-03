Centiel has been confirmed as the recipient of the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the global UPS industry.

This award recognises the use of technology in new ways to improve existing products and services and elevate the customer experience. Recipients must develop a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the advancement of new products and applications.

Frost & Sullivan confirms, “Centiel stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity, while achieving commercial success. In addition to its market-driven innovation, the company’s collaborative, partner-focused approach drives the acquisition of new channel partners while retaining its existing network. As a result, Centiel expects to continue its strong growth trajectory, aiming to register over 70% growth in the next two years. With its strong overall performance, Centiel earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the UPS industry.”

Frost & Sullivan’s full report about Centiel can be found here.

David Bond, Chairman, Centiel UK, comments, “From our innovative technology development which has been incorporated in CumulusPower, the first UPS with 9 nines (99.9999999%) availability, to our latest solution StratusPower, designed to extended useful working life, directly benefiting the whole supply chain from component suppliers, through to resellers to end-users, Centiel’s technology targets the reduction and mitigation of risks that compromise the power availability of critical loads. We are incredibly proud to become a recipient for this prestigious award which recognises Centiel’s innovation and leadership in technology over the years.”

Centiel was judged on commitment to innovation, creativity, successful commercial adoption, how the company’s technology has disrupted existing technologies, and how the technology has superseded existing technologies, in addition to application diversity and financial performance.

David continues, “In 2017 Centiel went to market with CumulusPower, our three-phase modular uninterruptible power supply offering 97% efficiency, when no one else was achieving this. At the same time, Centiel introduced a new UPS technology that was able to connect to any kind of DC source, including Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4), again when no one else was. These are just two examples of Centiel’s work completed five years ago, that is becoming the norm in the market today. Culturally, our whole team see themselves as innovators and as a result, Centiel is now the fastest growing three phase modular UPS manufacturer in Europe, if not the world.

“This year sees us move UPS technology on even further, with the launch of StratusPower, which brings a new set of technologies, anticipated to set a new trend in the power protection industry. It is wonderful that the positive impact of our whole team’s sustained effort has made to moving the industry forward, has been recognised in this way.”