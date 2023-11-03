ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Basis Bay have announced the formation of a joint venture partnership, for the development, construction and operation of data centre projects in Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya, in Malaysia.

The new joint venture plans to build their first data centre campus in Cyberjaya, located approximately 30km outside Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia. This new data centre campus will support the development of two buildings on over three acres of land, delivering close to 20MW of IT load. With Malaysia’s growing demand for digital infrastructure, the joint venture is also actively sourcing for new opportunities to expand further within the country.

The first building named ‘Cyberjaya DC.2’ comprises a Rated-4 facility designed to be a highly secure, eco-green premium data centre that meets the global standards of security and sustainability, taking into account the environmental nuances unique to the surrounding habitat. The data centre will focus on serving local and international banks, financial institutions, government agencies and other similar mission-critical industry segments and will be ready for service in 2024.

The second building named ‘STT Kuala Lumpur 1’ will serve the hyperscale segment. Construction of the first phase is expected to commence in the coming months and is anticipated to be completed by 2025.

This strategic joint venture is a unique DDI (domestic direct investments) – FDI (foreign direct investment) partnership between them. On the domestic front, Basis Bay brings a deep understanding of the local landscape, regulatory nuances and valuable local relationships, including its network of enterprise customers. It presently offers colocation and data centre managed services from two data centres in Malaysia, one each in Glenmarie and Cyberjaya, and boasts a long heritage of being one of the first vendors and carrier-neutral data centre operators in Malaysia with a track record of more than 27 years.

The FDI infusion from STT GDC, with its portfolio of 85 data centres spanning 10 geographies, brings global expertise, international standards, best practices, advanced technology and access to a wider market, including hyperscale customers across its global platform.

Furthermore, MDEC and MIDA are working closely under the Digital Investment Office platform to realise this DDI-FDI hybrid investment and provide the requisite support as the single window for DC investments, providing end-to-end facilitation for investors.