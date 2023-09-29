About 40% of women in the technology sector have agreed that their decision to stay in their current role depends on the care responsibilities they have, according to the Tech Talent Charter.

The research shows that almost 12% of women have left their role in technology so they can invest more time in their caring commitments, while a lack of work-life balance was also shown to be the top reason for women deciding to leave their role in the technology industry.

While disproportionate care responsibilities were evident before the pandemic, it is said that the work-from-home mandate has highlighted that women have been hit with even more care responsibilities, making it no surprise that those who are able to work more flexibly have higher retention rates.

Along with care responsibilities, a lack of career development was also highlighted as a key reason for women leaving their roles in tech, with four out of five women saying this has impacted their decision, while pay dissatisfaction was also shown to be a top reason, likely being linked to the cost of living crisis and high childcare costs.

Joanna Kori, Head of People at Encompass Corporation, comments, “It is both concerning and disheartening to see these figures, which highlight women being forced to alter or give up their careers in technology – and especially when a primary cause is centred on a lack of flexible working practices.

“With women saying they have left roles to better fulfil care commitments, this only emphasises, again, the importance of giving employees the opportunity to make work work for them. These commitments should not be a barrier and flexible working policies, for example, can be central to empowering women, and all workers, to prioritise the life and wellbeing choices that are important to them while meeting professional goals.

“Organisations should regularly evaluate whether their existing workplace policies match the needs of their employees, and evolve them as necessary to ensure all staff are well supported. Despite progress, the number of women in the technology sector is still too low. Unless we see tangible action and commitment to change, this will only continue, with talent and potential remaining untapped.”

Karen Blake, Tech Talent Charter’s COO, says, “It’s really troubling to learn about the high number of women in tech who are feeling unhappy in their jobs. It’s especially discouraging to see that so many talented female technologists are considering leaving their positions or not staying for very long.”

