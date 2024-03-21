Aruba has announced the Aruba Managed Kubernetes solution, an innovative solution for simplified container management. The solution is designed for developers and IT professionals interested in cloud native technology and built to serve companies of all sizes, from small to large enterprises.

The announcement was made official during KubeCon and CloudNativeCon Europe, an international event held this year in Paris. Aruba participated with its business line Aruba Cloud, and with ArubaKube, the spin-off of the Politecnico di Torino dedicated to cloud native development, with a special focus on Kubernetes.

Previously presented as a beta version, Aruba Managed Kubernetes is a service created as a response to the ever-growing needs of companies using containers as a tool for application development and deployment. It is built using state-of-the-art hardware and technologies, and is delivered from a network of company-owned data centres built on the highest standards of logical and physical security.

Key features include:

Instant operation: The solution allows you to create your own Kubernetes clusters in a few clicks, with a user-friendly interface.

Growth based on workloads: The solution features flexibility and scalability, allowing you to scale the resources allocated to the cluster based on workloads.

Cost control: It enables maximum visibility into resource utilisation and complete cost control.

Maximum redundancy, minimum latency: It provides a control plane with maximum redundancy, provided by three zones. In addition, Aruba’s data centres are interconnected with sub-milli-second latencies.

Security: Aruba’s data centre network benefits from all physical, logical and data storage security certifications .

Rapid application deployment: Using the wizard, it only takes a few minutes to deploy applications to the cloud.

In addition to fully managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS), the solution can be used in multi-cluster mode, perfect for large enterprise organisations that need to manage and orchestrate distributed on-premises, public cloud and edge environments from a single console.