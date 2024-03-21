Keepit, a global provider of cloud backup and recovery solutions, has announced the results available to organisations leveraging Keepit SaaS data protection. The results show Keepit solution provides organisations the ability to restore and recover backed-up data after a ransomware attack in a quick, efficient and accurate manner.

These findings stem from a recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting, which quantify the value of the world’s sole vendor-independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection. Keepit commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realise by deploying Keepit SaaS data protection.

The purpose of this study was to provide a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Keepit SaaS data protection on end users. To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four representatives with experience using Keepit. For the purposes of this study, it aggregated the interviewees’ experiences and combined the results into a single composite organisation that is represented as a manufacturing organisation with $2bn in annual revenue.

While ransomware attacks have become increasingly common and organisations face the risk of losing critical data, Keepit claims to offer strong protection, providing a crucial lifeline for recovering user data after cyber attacks or other events. With Keepit, information technology (IT) administrators can quickly find, restore, and save data. Additionally, the study also shows that its solution helps prevent the negative effects of ransomware attacks and saves time and money for IT teams, resulting in smoother, more time-efficient SaaS backup operations.

Benefit worth $819,100

According to the study, the Keepit solution limits the impact of a ransomware attack for the composite organisation by allowing it to recover and restore data quickly, preventing data loss and reducing downtime. This benefit is worth $819,100.

And, the study finds, “the time needed to restore the tier-one users is 90% lower than the time the composite would spend restoring its data without Keepit, which has been identified by interviewees to be at least three weeks.”

“We can prove it’s possible to significantly lower downtime during recovery from a ransomware attack. Lowering downtime is a sure-fire way to maximise return on your investment in a backup solution. Because it’s not a question of if an attack will happen, the question is how to bounce back when it does,” says Paul Robichaux, Microsoft MVP and Senior Director of Product at Keepit.

Three quarters of security decision-makers suffered a breach in the last 12 months, and in the study, Forrester research recommends, “Backups are the best insurance policy against an attack, but to be effective they need to be part of a planned and tested backup and recovery process.”

The study participants noted that their organisations planned for a disaster scenario in the event of a ransomware attack and were aware of the exposure risk and potential losses they could suffer as a result.

As a follow-up to the Forrester study, Keepit will be holding a webinar at 2pm EDT on 26 March, titled, ‘The ROI of Ransomware Recovery’. Hosted by Keepit’s Paul Robichaux, the webinar will feature guest speakers Brent Ellis, Forrester Senior Analyst, and Elia Gollini, Forrester Associate Consultant.

Key takeaways from the webinar will include:

Actionable insights and recommendations on how to address current gaps in disaster recovery planning

Insight into best practices for ensuring business continuity during a ransomware attack

Information about the return on investment (ROI) organisations have realised when deploying Keepit for ransomware recovery

To register for the webinar, visit the sign-up page here.