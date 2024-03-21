Pedab and Object First have announced a partnership to provide Veeam customers with advanced data protection to reduce the risk of cyber threats like ransomware. This partnership brings together two companies with complementary expertise, including Pedab’s strong knowledge of IT infrastructure and software solutions and Object First’s innovative approach to immutable backup storage for Veeam.

Object First claims that it is known for offering the best storage for Veeam, provided as an out-of-the-box immutable backup storage appliance. It offers the last line of defense against disasters and ransomware, ensuring that data can be recovered quickly and completely, with minimal downtime.

Pedab will introduce Object First’s solution Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box Immutability) to the Northern European market. Ootbi can be deployed in 15min and supports up to 80VMs running locally, powered by Veeam Instant Recovery on a four-node configuration. The solution’s power is matched by its security. It offers object-based immutability with zero access to the root or the hardened Linux operating system by default—meaning data cannot be accessed, changed, or deleted.

Ootbi’s storage environment is completely secured, validated, and third party-tested and comes preconfigured out of the box – no security expertise required. With Ootbi, businesses can safeguard their data with confidence, knowing that critical information remains secure and unchangeable, even in the face of evolving cyber threats.

“Ootbi by Object First is an important enhancement to Pedab’s portfolio of carefully selected providers. It ensures Pedab’s mission to continuously evolve our full-service solution offering to partners. With Ootbi we can now help Veeam partners provide peace of mind to their customers with an immutable onsite backup storage,” says Jesper Bartholdson, CEO of Pedab Group.

“We are excited to announce Pedab as our distributor in Northern Europe. With their extensive expertise in the IT industry, partnering with Pedab was an easy choice,” says Mark Haddleton, EMEA Channel Sales Director at Object First. “Together, we are committed to delivering secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam users, helping businesses stay one step ahead of ransomware threats.”