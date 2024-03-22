Aruba and Namex (Nautilus Mediterranean eXchange point) have formalised their collaboration, which began in recent months, with the activation of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Aruba’s hyper cloud data centre (IT4) in Rome.

In recent weeks, Namex has been able to install its equipment to set up its fifth PoP in Rome, interconnected in a redundant and resilient manner to the other Rome data centres. This has already made it possible for customers to exchange traffic with the more than 240 networks connected to the Roman LAN of the neutral internet exchange point managed by Namex, with very high performance and very low latency.

Namex’s presence at IT4 aligns perfrectly with Aruba’s aims and objectives to provide customers with the best possible solutions in carrier neutral data centres, with access to extremely reliable and high performance internet connection solutions. This partnership also allows the development of interconnections between network operators. Group customers will, therefore, have the option of connecting their IT infrastructure to Aruba or to another connectivity provider of their choice. The size and energy capacity of large data centres such as the IT4, coupled with the availability of national interconnections, like the one resulting from this partnership with Namex, are perfect for large operators, service providers and telcos, who count on data centres capable of meeting every need.

The largest data centre campus in Rome, soon to be inaugurated, will cover an area of 74,000m² and when fully operational will include five independent data centres with a total of 30MW of IT power delivered with a 2N or higher level of redundancy. With the availability of space and power, and a wide and unrestricted choice of connectivity options, the campus is the ideal reference infrastructure to host the systems of entities of all sizes, from SMEs to hyperscalers and public administration.

“The activation of the Namex PoP represents a strategic and important step in the development of our new campus in Rome,” says Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba. “The growing need for high-speed connections and the increasingly widespread adoption of services related to cloud and AI technologies have made network infrastructures and interconnections between data centres and exchange points nationwide crucial. With our data centres, we strive to achieve the highest standards and enable our customers to benefit from the best colocation and cloud solutions along with the most comprehensive and high-performance connectivity solutions.”

“The presence of one of our IXPs within Aruba’s data centre in Rome allows the city to take a further step toward an increasingly important role as a national and international interconnection point between internet service providers,” comments Maurizio Goretti, CEO of Namex. “The features and size of Aruba’s hyper cloud data centre will enable Rome to be able to respond to the growing demands of the world’s largest content operators and to stand as an important interconnection hub not only nationally but for the entire Mediterranean basin.”