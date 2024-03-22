Carrier has launched a new range of high performance chillers for data centres, designed to minimise energy use and carbon emissions while cutting running costs for operators. Available in capacities from 400kW to 2100kW, the Eurovent and AHRI certified units are based on proven Carrier screw compressors, ensuring efficient, reliable operation and long working life. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The new AquaForce 30XF air-cooled screw chillers are equipped with an integrated hydronic free-cooling system and variable-speed inverter drives, which combine to deliver energy savings of up to 50% during total free-cooling operation.

The chillers, available on ultra-low global warming potential refrigerant HFO R-1234ze(E), claim to offer excellent resilience with an ultra-fast recovery system that, in the event of a power cut, can resume 100% of cooling output within two minutes of power being restored. This ensures cooling is maintained for critical servers and data protected.

The chiller can operate in a wide range of ambient conditions, from -20 to 55°C, making it suitable for use in cold, temperate and hot climates, while Carrier’s smart monitoring system ensures optimum efficiency and performance. Variable-speed fans further increase energy efficiency and support quiet operation at part-load.

To further enhance chiller performance, the units are equipped with a dual power supply (400/230V or 400/400V) with electronic harmonic filter. The filter automatically monitors and maintains the quality of the power supply, preventing damage to the chiller’s electrical components and improving overall system efficiency.

The hydronic free-cooling system is available in a glycol-free option for applications where glycol cannot be used. This operates with glycol in the outdoor unit only, and enables the size of the glycol-free indoor units to be reduced by up to 15%.

“The new AquaForce 30XF has been designed specifically to meet the strict environmental, efficiency and reliability requirements of data centre applications, and ensure servers keep running cool around the clock,” says Raffaele D’Alvise, Carrier HVAC Marketing and Communication Director. “The chiller helps data centre operators achieve their budget and sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, while providing excellent resilience and extended working life.”

The AquaForce 30XF is part of Carrier’s comprehensive range of cooling solutions for data centres, which includes AquaSnap 30RBP air-cooled scroll chillers, AquaEdge 19DV water-cooled centrifugal chiller, AquaForce 61XWH-ZE water-cooled heat-pump, plus computer room air conditioners, air handlers and fan-walls, all supported by Carrier BluEdge lifecycle and service and support to maintain optimum performance.