Colt Data Centre Services has announced the launch of the Central Telemetry Platform. The globally available solution developed in partnership with Protiviti, a global consulting firm and Microsoft Solutions Partner, enables customers to use real-time telemetry data to support the management of their data centre workloads.

Hyperscale customers can now review and manage their data centre operations, enabling them to monitor data centre power usage, internal and external temperatures, and electricity usage for cooling. By having access in real-time, enterprises and cloud service providers can act on the insights by shifting processing loads to where it’s cheaper and proactively track the maintenance of equipment, benefiting from increased efficiencies, reliability, cost savings, and even improving energy usage of sites for sustainability goals.

The tool collects local data and centralises it into one platform, accessible via an API. From there, customers can build their own applications to continuously view and monitor the insights.

Quy Nguyen, Chief Sales Officer at Colt DCS, says, “There is a growing need for our hyperscale customers to have access to live reporting metrics for their data centres, so they are equipped with the information they need to succeed. The Central Telemetry Platform positions Colt DCS as the partner of choice for hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises and supports our innovative and sustainable approach, and our goal to be the most customer centric data centre operator. Working alongside Protiviti, with its extensive experience of data and analytics, has helped us to bring an innovative solution to market that will bring significant benefit to our customers.”

Michelle Moody, Managing Director Data and Analytics at Protiviti, says, “Static reports are a thing of the past. Interactive dashboards allow for deep dives and granular analysis on key data centre metrics, providing businesses with the insights they need to thrive. We’re excited by the opportunity to support Colt DCS on its journey of innovation for customers. We are always looking at ways to solve ongoing business challenges, and the new platform delivers speed, transparency, and deep insights on key metrics within data centres.”

