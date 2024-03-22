As part of its campaign to address the ongoing skills shortage in the data centre industry, HireHigher and CyrusOne have brought together 60 sixth-form students from Gunnersbury Catholic School and Isleworth & Syon School for a full day of workshops and data centre tours.

This is the second event under the partnership and is part of CyrusOne’s commitment to ensure that the brightest minds consider a career in the data centre industry.

During the day, the students learnt about the role that data centres play in our digital lives and discovered more about the varied job opportunities offered by the sector. As part of the day’s agenda, the students heard from a panel of graduates and apprentices from CyrusOne and HireHigher’s Rising Star Programme who talked about their jobs and their route into the industry.

The day also included two practical workshops, one of which was led by The Young People Index, which helped them identify where they have impact and how this translates into not only roles, but teams in the future. The day also included an enlightening session on Artificial Intelligence by CyrusOne’s Aashna Puri, Director of Strategy & Sustainability, followed by a mock assessment centre exercise focusing on how and what the technology could change in our personal and professional lives.

Adelle Desouza, Founder, HireHigher, comments, “I’m delighted that CyrusOne has joined us once again to host an event for sixth formers. The data centre tour was eye-opening for so many students. Watching their reactions and hearing their follow-up questions when it came to power consumption, green solutions and financial investment showed them how important the industry is and the crucial role they play in everyday life.

“If the industry is serious about hiring the best talent, it needs to light a fire in more bellies and these events do that. We have several more events planned for this year and hope to have demonstrated to hundreds of students the huge opportunities awaiting them in the industry.”

Steve Hayward, VP Operations Europe at CyrusOne, says, “Following the success of last year’s event, we wanted to open our data centres once again to students who would otherwise not know about the many career opportunities available to them in our industry. We’re often seen as a ‘secretive’ industry, but there are so many rewarding careers it’s important we demonstrate that. Also, we need to show young people that we are listening to them and that they understand how important they are to the future of the industry.”