atNorth has announced the appointment of Anders Svensson to its Board of Directors. The news follows several recent additions to atNorth’s senior leadership team, including the recent appointment of Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer and Ásdís Ólafsdóttir, who leads the company’s ESG practice.

“Anders Svensson has served on a number of boards and has a wealth of experience from business development to outsourcing engagements”, says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. “As part of our ambition to provide sustainable, scalable, data centre services, Anders’ considerable experience in leading successful sourcing and M&A activities will support atNorth in its expansion in the Nordics region and beyond. His leadership and extensive professional network make him an invaluable team member.”

Anders has held several senior executive management and board positions, also participating in various senior advisory networks. Anders has been instrumental in the strategic growth of the businesses he has worked with and played a leading role in the initiative to create the ‘Nordic Computer Centre,’ which then merged with DMdata to become NCM (Nordic Computer Management) in 2002. During 2014, Anders co-founded the Strategy, Sourcing and M&A advisory firm Burnt Oak Partners Nordics. Anders has also completed several assignments as Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors in companies listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange across the cyber security, IT and online gaming sectors.

“I am delighted to join the atNorth Board of Directors at this pivotal time of expansion for the business and industry as a whole,” says Anders. “At a time when a shift in digital transformation is fuelling the need for high-performance computing solutions, atNorth’s vision to leverage innovative data centre design to provide sustainable and highly scalable computing solutions across Europe is exceptionally unique. I look forward to playing a critical role in supporting the team at this time of real strategic growth.”