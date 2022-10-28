Lindy Electronics has launched the DST-Pro 100 USB-C Laptop Docking Station with Triple Display (Full HD) or Single Display (4K) and 100W Power Supply. Available now, the DST-Pro 100 is Lindy’s powerhouse docking station. Designed with pros in mind, this product allows for easy, fast and reliable charging of your device, ensuring you can perform power-hungry tasks with ease. Housed in a robust aluminium body, this dock has been constructed to facilitate elite performance. The UK retail price is £264.95.

Connects a DisplayPort and/or up to two HDMI displays, USB peripherals and powers the laptop over a single cable

Supports 4K 60Hz for a single display or dual 4K 30Hz displays

Integrated four port USB SuperSpeed 5Gbps Hub (2 x Type A, 2 x Type C)

Connect a soundbar using TosLink (Optical)

Two-year warranty

Extended display

This docking station comes with HDMI and DisplayPort connections, all with 4K capability. With one extended display connected, you can expect Ultra HD 4k 60Hz. This product is also capable of supporting 4k@30Hz for dual displays (using HDMI ports) and crisp Full HD@60Hz for triple display setups.

Added connectivity

Providing all the ports and card slot options you would need for a professional-grade workspace, this desktop delivers SuperSpeed (5Gbps) USB ports as well as some unique audio connectivity options. Through a single USB-C connection, access four USB Type A ports, two USB-C ports, Card Readers (SD and Micro-SD), separate 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet and an optical TOSLink output. The TOSLink output is ideal for connecting high-end audio equipment such as soundbars and with a wired Ethernet connection and SuperSpeed data transfer, you can expect to have a blazing fast and reliable desktop experience.

Power delivery

With a 100W PSU (Power Supply Unit), this docking station has the capability to ensure your device is always fully charged and ready to deal with power-hungry, demanding tasks. Simply connect your docking station with one USB-C cable and be confident that your laptop is being charged whilst you work. This also leaves more available ports both on your device and docking station for connecting additional USB accessories and peripherals.

Plug-and-play

This docking station does not require any driver installation. This allows for seamless large-scale implementation and a hassle-free experience.