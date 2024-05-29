AKCP, a manufacturer of professional monitoring solutions, has announced a free upgrade for its sensorProbe+ SP1+ and SP2+ environmental monitoring systems.

The PRO upgrade provides users with extended features ideal for monitoring more complex server rooms and data centres, giving access to thermal cabinet mapping, IPV6, SNMPv3 and VPN communications and user accounts.

The PRO version also includes five free virtual sensors for monitoring third-party devices (via Modbus or SNMP GET). On the SP2+ model, the PRO license also unlocks two further intelligent sensor ports, expanding the unit to a four sensor port system.

The AKCP SP1+ is a compact, robust sensor monitoring device which is ideal for server rooms, wiring closets and other applications where a small number of sensors are needed. It is equipped with a dry contact I/O and an intelligent sensor port, while also featuring a built-in temperature sensor or temperature and humidity sensor on a fixed 5 foot cable, allowing it to be precisely placed where needed. A locking DC power jack secures the power supply, helping to ensure that accidental unplugs do not occur.

The AKCP SP2+ is the big brother of the SP1+, with four intelligent sensor ports, and a built-in buzzer for audible alerts. With the addition of a 4G cellular data modem, the device is ideal for remote sites where primary network communications may be unstable or not available.

Both devices come with a five-year warranty and optional one-year free use of the AKCP Cloud Server for up to five units, as well as having their own graphical user interface if utilised on a closed network.

AKCP’s partner for the UK market is Server Room Environments, which provides next day deliveries from stock, support and installation services.