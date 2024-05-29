Veeam Software, a provider of data protection and ransomware recovery products, has announced that new technical training and certification programmes are available through Veeam University, a service which delivers Veeam technical training to IT professionals on-demand anytime, anywhere.

The new online offering is the result of a global partnership with Tsunati, a Veeam-accredited service partner, which is helping to provide on-demand, technical certification training for partners and customers worldwide.

Veeam University says that it offers maximum flexibility and an immersive, engaging learning experience in a self-paced format. Its approach includes clickable labs that can be accessed 24/7, video-based demos, and technical deep dives which allow students to effectively absorb concepts and prepare for real-world cybersecurity and disaster recovery scenarios. Completion of on-demand courses offered through Veeam University qualify learners for Veeam certification exams, including Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE).

“Knowledge is critical in a world where every organisation is facing cyberthreats,” explains Mike Blanchette, Vice President, Global Sales Acceleration at Veeam. “Cyber resilience is the marriage of the right technology to protect and recover your systems and data should the worst happen, with the skills and knowledge to configure, build, and run that technology safely.

“Through these new investments in Veeam University, we are preparing people to tackle any cybersecurity challenge they face and enabling cyber resiliency. Our partnership with Tsunati enables us to provide innovative technical training and certification programmes in a flexible format that best suits the learner.”

Tsunati is a professional services and integration company specialising in data protection, Cloud computing, and multi-tenant virtualisation. Recognised as Veeam Accredited Service Partner of the Year for 2022, Veeam believes that Tsunati has changed the world of product training, education and certification. Through its proprietary Solution Education Enablement (SEETM) framework, customers receive practical training and the critical knowledge transfer required to effectively implement and maintain cutting-edge data protection solutions powered by Veeam.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Veeam in revolutionising technical certification training for data protection,” says Stoney Hall, CEO of Tsunati. “This partnership represents a synergy of our expertise in Solution Enablement Education (SEETM) and Veeam’s industry-leading data protection and ransomware recovery solutions. Together, we aim to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the evolving landscape of data security effectively.”

New technical professional training for Veeam partners is available through the Veeam ProPartner portal, while newly updated customer technical education and certification programmes are available separately through Veeam Technical Education Services.

More details on Veeam University can be found at veeamuniversity.com.

