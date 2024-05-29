Boasting direct access to the AMS-IX internet exchange and world-class fibre connections, Amsterdam remains a prime location for digital infrastructure in Europe. As a result, Switch Datacenters, a developer and operator of sustainable data centres, has recently unveiled its latest 15-18 MW facility, AMS4, expanding local capabilities through modular design, sustainability and robustness.

While recent reports have suggested a lull in new data centre projects in the Amsterdam area during Q1 of 2024, Switch Datacenters says that its investments and expansions in the area show the opposite – while also noting that demand for data centre services outpaces supply by a considerable margin in the region.

By closely aligning the needs in power capacity, density and sustainability of both clients and the local community, Switch Datacenters has shown considerable capacity to expand. On top of the newly opened facility, Switch Datacenters has over 200MW of new capacity in and around Amsterdam in current development. By adding this capacity, Switch Datacenters says it will be one of the largest wholesale players in Amsterdam, which is the third largest data centre market in EMEA.

AMS4 is built on the foundation of an existing logistics building at Amsterdam Science Park; a move which has allowed Switch Datacenters to achieve a construction timeline of just 22 months, while reducing Scope 3 emissions by approximately 50%.

Some of the major features of AMS4 include:

Modular Design: The layout of AMS4 is highly modular, creating a scalable and adaptable environment that allows for technological advances as they appear.

Efficient Cooling: The closed loop cooling system of the facility minimises water consumption and increases efficiency.

Robust Infrastructure: AMS4 ensures reliable performance through its design, incorporating best practices as demanded by the most advanced IT companies for their technology and AI use.

Green Heat Reuse: AMS4 runs on 100% green power and employs heat capture technology. The fossil-free generated heat is aimed to be delivered to a new heat municipal heat grid in the municipality of Diemen for potentially thousands of households.

“Our new data centre sets a new standard for sustainability in the industry by redeveloping existing industrial buildings, while also designed to deliver heat to the local community,” says Gregor Snip, CEO of Switch Datacenters. “By reusing an existing building, we have been able to build faster and more sustainably, improving our own record time from build to operation of a high-end data centre to under 22 months.

“AMS4 exemplifies our dedication to making data centres more environmentally-friendly. Working together with local stakeholders from the start, we have delivered top performance to our customers. At the same time, we are contributing to local and national needs in terms of moving away from fossil fuels and delivering excess heat for use by domestic units.”

Switch Datacenters tells us that AMS4 is fully operational and that it services a diverse group of clients, including a top five cloud provider and one of the leading apps in the world. It will also serve as the home of the IT infrastructure of several high-end Dutch end-customers that need to physically keep their data within the Netherlands.

