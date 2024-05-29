Open Access Data Centres (OADC), one of Africa’s fastest-growing data centre companies, has been awarded Tier-III design certification from the globally recognised Uptime Institute for its hyperscale core facility in Isando, Johannesburg.

OADC says that this marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to sustainably establish and operate world class, client-centric data centre facilities in South Africa and across the continent.

Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC, comments, “This certification reflects our dedication to meeting and exceeding international standards in data centre operations. It reaffirms our commitment to deliver the highest level of reliability and uptime, suitable for mission-critical applications and services.”

Tier-III design certification signifies that OADC Isando has been designed to ensure high availability and redundancy, with multiple distribution paths for power and cooling, as well as concurrently maintainable infrastructure.

Representing the Uptime Institute, Tarik Bahanniss, Vice President, Africa, states, “We are pleased to award OADC Isando with the Tier III Certification of Design Documents, the first step toward the important Tier Certification of Constructed Facility award. This certification reflects OADC’s dedication to global standards, beginning with the first set of design documents criteria set forth by Uptime Institute.”

Spanning over 3,000m² of technical space with a site load of 12MW, OADC Isando has emerged as a formidable hub offering scalable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs and performance requirements of clients. As a truly open-access and carrier-neutral facility, strategically located adjacent to major fibre routes, it provides a gateway to an extensive selection of onsite providers and metro connectivity to key data centres in the Johannesburg area.

“OADC Isando is not just a data centre; it is a comprehensive, vibrant interconnected digital ecosystem and a strategic partner for clients seeking reliable, secure and sustainable infrastructure and connectivity solutions,” adds Dr Coker. “We remain committed to providing our clients with services to support their business growth and success.”

OADC provides a unique core-to-edge proposition within South Africa, with four Tier-III facilities and 30 edge data centres. Its facilities provide open-access to over 20,000km of terrestrial fibre, 16 terabits-per-second (Tbps) capable national and metro networks, and to the eight subsea systems connecting South Africa over multiple routes to Europe and Asia. This extends data storage, processing and content delivery to the network edge, supports improved application performance and allows critical data to be processed locally. The edge data centres are located within major business and connectivity hubs. They are carrier-neutral and open-access.

OADC claims to have the best power rates in the industry, and says that it is the fastest-growing data centre company in Africa.

